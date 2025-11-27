Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 to Bruins

The New York Islanders fell 3-1 to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal for the Islanders in the loss. Alex Steeves scored a pair of goals - including a shorthanded tally - and Tanner Jeannot (GWG) scored for the Bruins. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 11 of 14 shots, while Jeremy Swayman made 44 saves in the win.

“We didn’t even play our best game, but we put up 40+ shots and had some good looks,” Captain Anders Lee said. “Swayman played good, we just got to get in front of his face a little bit more.”

The season series wrapped relatively early in the season, as the Isles were winless in three games (0-2-1) against tBruins. With the two points, the Bruins tied the Isles in the standings with 28 points.