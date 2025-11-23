Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Blues in Return Home

The New York Islanders homecoming was spoiled on Saturday afternoon, as they fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena in their first home game following their seven-game road trip.
Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but the offense came too late and was not enough to overcome goals from Brayden Schenn and Pius Suter.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 of 22 shots in the loss, while Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 29 in the win.
While it was a disappointing way to follow-up a 6-1-0 road trip, the Islanders said the focus has to be on rebounding on Sunday against Seattle and taking advantage of a seven-game homestand.
“It's going to be important here that we get on a roll at home,” Ryan Pulock said. “Obviously, a great road trip, but it doesn't matter. We have to get on a roll at home. Don't want to lose the first one, but we have a chance at it tomorrow.”