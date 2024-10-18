Takeaways: Islanders Earn Point in 1-0 OT Loss to Blues 

The New York Islanders were shut out by the St. Louis Blues 1-0 on Thursday night, but earned a point in an OT loss to conclude their three-game road trip with a 1-1-1 record.

Jake Neighbours scored the game’s only goal 2:04 into the extra session to win the contest for the Blues. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 29 of 30 shots faced in his second straight start, while Joel Hofer stopped all 34 shots in the Blues’ first win on home ice of the season.

“I thought we played very well defensively, and when we did not, Ilya made some key saves for us,” said Head Coach Patrick Roy. “Offensively, I thought we had our chances, and I do believe if we keep playing like this we’ll have our share of success.”

The contest began as a tight, physical game and that tone remained through a full 60 minutes. Bo Horvat got close to scoring with a grade-A chance in the middle frame but hit the post twice and put a puck through the crease. The frustration on both sides boiled over early in the third period, when Alexander Romanov and Jake Neighbours got into it and each received matching minors for roughing.

The Islanders outshot the Blues 34-30 and had the edge on high-danger chances 10-6 at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick, but couldn’t penetrate Hofer, who had a strong performance to earn his third career shutout. The Islanders picked up three of a possible six points on their three-game Central Division road trip, where they went 1-1-1.

“I thought we had our chances, especially in the third period,” said Roy. “A couple ones I couldn’t believe they didn’t go in. We had our chances to win that hockey game. Three out of six [points] on the road, these are tough places to play, Dallas, Colorado and here. I’m not saying I’m satisfied with it, but when I look at that road trip, I’d take three out of six.”