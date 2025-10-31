Takeaways: Islanders Drop Third Straight Game with 6-2 Loss to Hurricanes 

The New York Islanders fell 6-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at Lenovo Center.

Matthew Schaefer (PPG) and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to overcome offense from Carolina’s Bradly Nadeau, Mike Reilly, Jordan Martinook, Jackson Blake, Andrei Svechnikov and Logan Stankoven.

David Rittich dropped his first game as an Islander, turning aside 27 of 33 shots faced. Brandon Bussi made 26 saves in the win for Carolina.

The Islanders have lost three straight games (0-2-1), all on the road. The Islanders record dropped below NHL-.500 for the first time since Oct. 18.

“We know in this building, once they start coming they put pressure on, a couple turnovers led to goals and all of a sudden we’re on our heels,” Ryan Pulock said postgame.