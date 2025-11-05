Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 SO Decision to Bruins  

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 in what was a closely-checked and contested game that the Islanders were unable to close out. Khusnutdinov tied the score with 4:54 to play, getting to a Sorokin rebound and burying a diving backhander to force overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Khusnutdinov completed the job for the Bruins by scoring the lone goal for the Bruins.

"It was a hard-fought game by both teams, we’re obviously disappointing not to come out on the winning side of that,” Horvat said.

Following a low-event opening frame with 10 shots combined between the two teams, the second period was action-packed and emotionally charged with two goals scored on both sides and a physical scene involving Matthew Schaefer. Nikita Zadorov cross-checked the first-overall pick and then checked him again as he was getting up, leading to Lee and Duclair jumping in to stand up for the 18-year-old defenseman. Zadorov was assessed three minor penalties and Lee and Duclair took minors following the scene behind the net, with the Isles ending up with two minutes on the man advantage.

"Teams are seeing how good he really is,” Duclair said. “Obviously you want to be hard on good players and we try to do the same with our star players. He’s definitely going to have a target on his back all year, we’re here to protect him for sure.”

Schaefer appreciated his teammates standing up for him, just as they’d done after Mason Appleton’s late hit in the Isles win over Detroit a few weeks back.

“We’re a family in here, I love these guys,” Schaefer said. “I know they always have my back, and I will always have theirs. It means a lot.”