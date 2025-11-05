Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-3 SO Decision to Bruins  

- It was Horvat’s second multi-goal performance of the season. Horvat has nine goals in his last 10 games, which leads the team.
“He’s got a hot stick and the ability to create a shot on his own and he can rip it,” Lee said. “And those were some big goals for us tonight.”
- Special teams faltered against the Bruins, as the power play allowed a fluky goal. Sorokin stopped Arvidsson’s shot with his left pad, but the puck bounced hit Lee’s skate and into the net. The penalty kill’s streak of going 12-for-12 over the span of three games was snapped when Zacha went top shelf on Sorokin after blown coverage by the Isles.
- With an assist on Horvat’s second goal of the game, Schaefer recorded his 11th point of the season, making him the third Islanders player to record over 10 career points before the age of 19, per NHL PR. The others to do so are Tim Connolly and Dave Chyzowski.
- Sorokin looked solid between the pipes, making big saves in key moments. Sorokin denied an Arvidsson attempt in tight early in the game, while also making an impressive save on Zacha on the right side of the crease. He denied Morgan Geekie’s attempt in the third period. Sorokin strung together two solid outings, allowing four goals over that span.
“He’s aggressive out there, he’s challenging the shooters,” Roy said. “I’m happy for him because he’s been playing with a lot of confidence right now, which is what you want as a goalie.”
NEXT GAME
The Islanders wrap their three-game homestand with a contest against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Puck drop is set for 7PM.