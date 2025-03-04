Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-0 Decision to Rangers 

The New York Islanders were shut out by the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night in the first half of a back-to-back set.

Will Cuylle, Will Borgen (SHG), J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin (ENG) provided the offense for the Rangers, while Igor Shesterkin made all 21 saves for the win. Ilya Sorokin made 22 of 25 saves in the defeat. The loss marked the seventh time the Islanders were shut out this season.

The consensus from the Islanders postgame was that the Rangers, who had the edge on blocked shots 22-12, had a strong defensive effort, stifling their offense through three periods.

“They played well defensively,” Bo Horvat said. “They didn’t allow a ton of opportunities inside the high danger areas, and they capitalized on their opportunities and had some fortunate bounces and we didn’t tonight.”

The stakes entering the matchup were high – with both teams in the Eastern Conference wild card chase – but instead of gaining ground on a team ahead of them, the Islanders dug themselves in a deeper hole after the regulation loss. The Islanders (61 points) find themselves five points back of the Rangers (66 points) and the Detroit Red Wings (66 points), who occupy the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s a tough game to lose,” Captain Anders Lee said. “It was a big road game, a lot of importance on it, and we’re not coming out with two points. We have to regroup here and get back at it.”

The Islanders’ winless skid at MSG was extended to five games (0-4-1) and the Isles are 1-5-2 in their last eight games overall against the Blueshirts.