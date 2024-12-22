Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Leafs 6-3

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders came out of the gate with energy and attacked the Leafs zone, with Horvat’s pass from behind the goal line finding Tsyplakov in the slot, as the Russian winger ripped the shot through Woll to open the scoring at 1:49. The goal snapped a streak of eight games where the Islanders allowed the opening tally.

In a continued solid first period effort, Horvat doubled the lead by rushing in on the right side, taking a quick pause at the dot to snap a shot past Woll to give the Islanders at 4:48.

The Maple Leafs retaliated as Nylander buried his team-leading 22nd goal of the season, driving to the net and shelfing a backhand past Sorokin to get the Leafs on the board.

The Islanders grabbed the two-goal lead back at the end of the first period. Anders Lee’s spin-around attempt in front of the net was blocked but JG Pageau was in the right place at the right time to bury the loose change at the left circle to give the Isles a 3-1 lead.

Nylander struck again in the middle frame for his second goal of the night and 23rd of the season at 5:43. David Kampf sent a no-look backhand pass from the side of the crease for Nylander, who was mid-fall in the low slot, to get a shot off and get the Leafs back within one.

Up by a goal in the second period, Sorokin looked solid and poised in his 10th straight start, making key saves on Mitch Marner, Bobby McMann and Max Pacioretty to protect a 3-2 lead. Sorokin made a huge stop on a Ryan Reaves breakaway in the third period.

“He was phenomenal,” Horvat said of Sorokin. “He made unbelievable saves when he needed to, he’s been huge for him all year. He’s been playing a lot of hockey and for him to be as good as he is right now is huge for us.”

George wristed a shot from the left circle that beat Woll and gave the Isles a 4-2 lead. It marked the 20-year-old defenseman’s first career NHL goal in his 20th career game. Dobson tacked onto the lead to make it 5-2 at 10:36 of the third period, but McMann found the back of the net at the 13:49 mark. Barzal scored an empty netter to seal the win.