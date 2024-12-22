Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Leafs 6-3

Duclair makes his return to the lineup and George’s first career NHL goal holds as game-winner against the Leafs

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders put together an energized, full team effort in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Max Tsyplakov, Bo Horvat (2G, 1A), JG Pageau, Isaiah George and Mathew Barzal (ENG) led the way offensively for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves in his career-long 10th consecutive start. William Nylander (2G) and Bobby McMann scored for the Leafs while Joseph Woll turned aside 28 of 33 in the loss.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Isles and marked the second time all season the Isles scored six goals in a game.

“It was an emphasis on keeping it simple, doing everything solid,” Barzal said. “I think what’s got us in trouble a bit in the last two games was overcomplicating things, but we simplified it today. We got pucks out when they needed to get out, and it seemed to translate into good offense.”

The Islanders have won their last five straight contests against the Leafs and will play them twice in their next five games.

NYI at TOR | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders came out of the gate with energy and attacked the Leafs zone, with Horvat’s pass from behind the goal line finding Tsyplakov in the slot, as the Russian winger ripped the shot through Woll to open the scoring at 1:49. The goal snapped a streak of eight games where the Islanders allowed the opening tally.

In a continued solid first period effort, Horvat doubled the lead by rushing in on the right side, taking a quick pause at the dot to snap a shot past Woll to give the Islanders at 4:48.

The Maple Leafs retaliated as Nylander buried his team-leading 22nd goal of the season, driving to the net and shelfing a backhand past Sorokin to get the Leafs on the board.

The Islanders grabbed the two-goal lead back at the end of the first period. Anders Lee’s spin-around attempt in front of the net was blocked but JG Pageau was in the right place at the right time to bury the loose change at the left circle to give the Isles a 3-1 lead.

Nylander struck again in the middle frame for his second goal of the night and 23rd of the season at 5:43. David Kampf sent a no-look backhand pass from the side of the crease for Nylander, who was mid-fall in the low slot, to get a shot off and get the Leafs back within one.

Up by a goal in the second period, Sorokin looked solid and poised in his 10th straight start, making key saves on Mitch Marner, Bobby McMann and Max Pacioretty to protect a 3-2 lead. Sorokin made a huge stop on a Ryan Reaves breakaway in the third period.

“He was phenomenal,” Horvat said of Sorokin. “He made unbelievable saves when he needed to, he’s been huge for him all year. He’s been playing a lot of hockey and for him to be as good as he is right now is huge for us.”

George wristed a shot from the left circle that beat Woll and gave the Isles a 4-2 lead. It marked the 20-year-old defenseman’s first career NHL goal in his 20th career game. Dobson tacked onto the lead to make it 5-2 at 10:36 of the third period, but McMann found the back of the net at the 13:49 mark. Barzal scored an empty netter to seal the win.

NYI@TOR: George scores goal against Joseph Woll

GEORGE SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL

What a night for Isaiah George.

The 20-year-old defenseman was all smiles on Saturday when he netted his first career NHL goal and it was an important one, as it held as the game-winner.

His teammates were thrilled for him on the ice and on the bench, as his first goal was well-deserved after George made himself an important part of the team in his first 20 NHL games.

“It was awesome, he’s a great defenseman and was great for us when guys have gone down, he stepped in just fine,” Horvat said. “It was a great goal for us, great goal for him.”

George drew into the lineup after missing two games as a healthy scratch. Roy praised the young defenseman for a strong performance on Saturday and is impressed with how George is handling his rookie season.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been outstanding,” Roy said. “It was good for him to miss a couple games, back tonight, he was really good. It was a reset. Don’t forget last year he was in junior. I’m very happy for him and very proud of him.”

The atmosphere was extra special for the Oakville, ON native, as George was emotional to score for the first time in his home province.

“It was fun that I got to do it in Toronto where I grew up watching Leafs games and coming to this rink, so it was really special,” George said. “I have family, friends and a lot of people that helped me get to this point [in the building tonight] so it was great.”

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 6, Maple Leafs 3

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Photos by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images, Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images and Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images

LINEUP NOTES

Anthony Duclair returned to the lineup after he was sidelined for 28 games with a lower-body injury. The winger recorded an assist, two shots (one attemped, one missed) in 15:14 TOI and played on a line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri.

“He was good,” Roy said of Duclair. “He was quick on those loose pucks and he was very helpful to Nelson’s line. The more they play together, the more comfortable he’ll feel.”

As a result of Duclair’s return, Pierre Engvall sat as a healthy scratch.

ODDS AND ENDS

  • Horvat netted his 250th career goal on Saturday and recorded his seventh mulit-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.
  • Barzal took a team-high five shots on goal.

NOTABLE QUOTE

Roy on his team’s consistent effort on Saturday night:

“I was extremely happy the way we played, we played a solid 60 minutes and rolled four lines. I thought everybody had a strong game. We had energy and I thought it was the difference.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders return home to face the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 20

Islanders Deliver Holiday Gifts in Annual Hospital Visits

The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out By Hurricanes 4-0

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 16, 2024

The Skinny: Blackhawks 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Blackhawks

Isles Day to Day: Barzal and Pelech Activated

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks

Isles Day to Day: Reilly Skates, Horvat Misses Practice

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Blackhawks 4

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blackhawks 5-4

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Joins Team for Morning Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blackhawks

The Skinny: Kings 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 3-1 Decision to Kings