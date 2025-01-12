Takeaways: Islanders Complete Sweep of Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over Utah

Mathew Barzal breaks late tie, as Isles secure first three-game winning streak of the season

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders had to crisscross the country to get it, but after Saturday night’s 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club, they have their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) broke a 1-1 tie with 1:25 to play in the third period, the second of two third period goals to power the Islanders' comeback win. With the victory, the Islanders put together their first three-game road sweep since October of 2018, and feel their game rounding into form.

“Now we feel it,” Barzal said. “It just takes a game or two and I think we felt it after the big Boston win. Then we walked into Vegas and played the same way. We did more of the same tonight. So that was a tough road trip. Those are three good teams, three tough buildings since and you couldn't ask for a better road trip.”

It wasn’t a pretty win. They found themselves down 1-0 off a Nick Schmaltz second period deflection and slugging it out with Utah team in a similar scrappy position – and a boisterous Delta Center – at the halfway point of the season. They stuck with it, with Brock Nelson burying a slick cross-ice, backdoor feed from Anders Lee to get on the board at 3:36 of the third period.

In the first half of the season, third periods and penalty kills proved to be their downfall, but on Saturday night, they excelled at both. The Islanders outshot Utah 13-7 in the final frame – 32-22 in the game overall – and killed off a late penalty to Anders Lee with under seven minutes to play.

Even the winner came on a scrappy play, with the top line throwing pucks on net and creating havoc, allowing Barzal to flip a loose puck over a sprawled Connor Ingram. There’s still a long road ahead for the Islanders in a tight Eastern Conference, but on a night where Boston, Columbus, Ottawa, Philadelphia and the Rangers all won, keeping pace went a long way.

“It’s crunch time really kind of make or break for the team, and it looks like we’re trending upwards,” Barzal said. “So we're in a tight race every night's a big game. Tonight was a huge one.”

NYI at UTA | Recap

SHORTHANDED UNIT COMES UP BIG:

The Islanders penalty kill went 2-for-2 on Saturday night, keeping Utah without a shot on goal, while generating three shots shorthanded. The Isles went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill during their road trip, just the second three-game stretch with a perfect PK this season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said he felt his shorthanded group turning a corner on New Year’s Eve, and a big kill late in a tie game was the type of confidence booster in the moment – and potentially going forward.

The Islanders power play went 0-for-3 on Saturday night, but while it didn’t find the back of the net, generated five shots on goal.

NYI@UTA: Barzal scores goal against Connor Ingram

ODDS AND ENDS:

Marcus Hogberg stopped 21-of-22 shots for his first NHL win since April 28, 2021 with Ottawa. In addition to holding Utah without a power-play shot – though Logan Cooley shot wide on a relatively open net off a pass from Clayton Keller – the Islanders were sound defensively in front of their netminder, holding Utah to just six high-danger chances at five-on-five. Adam Pelech should also get credit for a save, jumping into the crease to make a save when Hogberg was down in a second period scramble.

Adam Pelech had a game-high seven hits and a team-high four blocked shots.

Lee, who extended his point streak to three games with an assist, had a game-high seven shots on goal.

Nelson extended his goal streak to two games.

Barzal extended his assist and point streak to five games with six points over that span (1G, 5A).

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 2-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Photos by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images, Aaron Baker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, and Liv Medivitz.

LINEUP NOTES:

With Ilya Sorokin out sick, Hogberg made his second start with the Islanders this season. Jakub Skarek backed up Hogberg after being an emergency recall from Bridgeport.

Alexander Romanov (upper body) missed Saturday’s game. Grant Hutton drew into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 10. Hutton played 5:07 in the win.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Anders Lee on what a three-game winning streak means for the Islanders:

“We're trying to climb out of something here. One game at a time. We put a few together, but it's all we can do. And I think we're playing the right way right now. We're getting results because of it, and it feels good for sure. So let's get back home and keep this thing going and stay hungry and stay on it.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders return home and kick off a season-long seven-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Ottawa Senators at UBS Arena. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

