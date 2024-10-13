Takeaways: Islanders Blanked 3-0 by Stars

The New York Islanders were shut out 3-0 by the Dallas Stars on Saturday night in the first game of a three-game Central Division road trip.

Tyler Seguin (2G) opened the scoring in the first period and sealed the deal with an empty netter, while Jamie Benn scored in the middle frame and Mason Marchment had a two-point game (2A). The Islanders outshot the Stars 33-27 in the loss, but Jake Oettinger was rock solid, recording his 11th career shutout, while Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves in his second straight start.

Despite the result, Head Coach Patrick Roy saw improvement in his team in the areas of having more energy and handling the puck better than their season opener on Thursday night, where they dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club.

“I thought tonight we had better jump and were moving well on the ice,” Roy said. “If we could just fix our turnovers coming out of our d-zone we’ll be fine. We had a lot of good looks, couple posts here and there, so if we keep playing like this I know we’ll win our share of games.”