Takeaways: Islanders Beat Penguins 4-2 in Second Straight Comeback Win

The New York Islanders showcased their resilience and grit once again, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to take a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. The win marked their second third period rally in as many games.

Kyle Palmieri (1G, 2A), Noah Dobson (1G, 1A), Pierre Engvall (GWG) and Simon Holmstrom (ENG) scored in the third period in the comeback victory, while Ilya Sorokin backstopped the Isles with 20 saves. Joona Koppanen and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins and Tristian Jarry made 34 saves in defeat.

The win echoed the same storyline to Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. The Islanders were down 2-0 after 40 minutes in both games, but found a way to win in the third period. This marked consecutive comeback wins when trailing by multiple goals in the third period for the fourth time in franchise history, whether the final came within 60 minutes or beyond regulation.

“We knew we’ve done it just a game ago,” Engvall said. “It brings the confidence up and we’ve been coming back in a lot of games. This group knows it. We’re confident and we just kept going, and it was successful.”

The win pulled the Islanders (70 points) within three points of the Montreal Canadiens (73 points), who beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night to jump into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The New York Rangers (72 points) were bounced out of the playoff picture after a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Detroit Red Wings (70 points) fell 4-1 to the Washington Capitals.

“We know we’re capable of getting ourselves back in this race and finding a way to get in there,” Palmieri said. “Nothing has really changed. That outside noise that’s been around all year hasn’t wavered our confidence. We’re excited to rise to the challenge coming down the stretch.”