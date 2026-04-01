Takeaways: Islanders Allow Game-Winning Goal Late, Drop 4-3 Decision to Sabres

The New York Islanders lost a heartbreaker on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, falling to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

Cal Ritchie (PPG), Anders Lee and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders, but it wasn’t enough to grab a lead or overcome offense from Jack Quinn (1G, 1A), Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs and Bowen Byram (EN).

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves in the loss while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 of 28 Islanders shots in the win. The Islanders dropped both games of the back-to-back set.

“This was a tough one tonight. This one stinks,” Lee said. “It’s tough, the last two nights to come up with no points. With the way we played tonight, it’s too bad we let it slip.”

The Islanders (89 points) are third in the Metropolitan Division, three points back of the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (92 points), who beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 om Tuesday night. The Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points), who hold the second wild card spot in the East and trail the Islanders for third in the division, fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2.