Takeaways from Darche’s State of the Team Address

New York Islanders General Manager and EVP Mathieu Darche addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon, addressing injuries to the team, Olympic consideration for two of his players and more.

PAGEAU AND VARLAMOV INJURY UPDATES

JG Pageau’s timeline to return from an upper-body injury became clearer, as Darche said he’s expected to play before Christmas. There is still no timetable for Semyon Varlamov’s return, but the goaltender has been progressing in his recovery from knee surgery. Varlamov has not played since Nov. 29, 2024, but the netminder has been skating and taking shots in a controlled environment before team skates.

“It’s a big rehab, so he’s taking the time that he needs,” Darche said. “We’re giving him all the help he can get, and we’ll see where it goes.”

NEXT MAN UP MENTALITY

The Isles blue line took a blow with Alexander Romanov out 5-6 months following shoulder surgery.

The Islanders have been leaning on their organizational depth through this point of the season. Marshall Warren and Travis Mitchell have each been recalled twice from the Bridgeport Islanders when the Isles needed reinforcement on the blue line. Mitchell was recalled on Wednesday morning, but he is expected to sit as a healthy scratch.

Darche’s mindset hasn’t changed since he took the job – he is always looking for ways to improve the team, whether it’s from within or looking for opportunities outside.

“I’m comfortable with giving the guys a chance, but my job is to always look, and if we have options to improve the team, I’ll do it,” Darche said.

SCHAEFER WILL NOT PLAY IN WORLD JUNIORS, DARCHE OPEN TO OLYMPICS

Darche confirmed that Matthew Schaefer will not be loaned to Team Canada during this year’s World Juniors.

However, should Schaefer be invited to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Darche said would not restrict a player from representing his country. Darche confirmed that Schaefer was added to Canada’s testing pool for the Olympics – and that he “deserved it.”

“He should be very proud that at 18 years old, at minimum, he’s in the conversation,” Darche said. "Now they have probably another month or five weeks before they name teams, and we'll see what happens."