Takeaways from Darche’s Post-Draft Press Conference

Following the 2026 NHL Draft, New York Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche gave a state of the team, touching on the draft, free agency, Tony DeAngelo’s extension and more.

VARLAMOV UPDATE

Darche made it clear there’s a spot for Semyon Varlamov to play next season if he’s fully healthy.

Varlamov’s recovery journey has been a long one, as the veteran netminder hasn’t played an NHL game since Nov. 2024. Varlamov willed his way back into game action last season, playing two AHL games for Bridgeport on a conditioning stint at the end of the season.

“We’re excited [by] the way he played in the AHL,” Darche said. “Right now, if he’s healthy, we plan on him. Hopefully [Varlamov] he gives us the 25-30 starts we want from a backup. He’d be an awesome addition for us if that works out.”

Darche added that they’ll look into signing goalies to protect themselves, although established goaltenders might not run the risk of potentially being a team’s number three netminder.​