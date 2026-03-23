Sorokin Earns Sixth Iron Man Mask as Islanders Blank Blue Jackets 1-0

Sorokin’s seven shutouts match the single-season team record set by Chico Resch in 1976, Semyon Varlamov in 2021 and himself in 2022. The 30-year-old is the only netminder in Islanders history to reach seven shutouts in multiple seasons.

“Longevity is probably the first word I'm thinking about when you break records,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Obviously [Sorokin] has been solid for us and [has] been playing really good hockey. There's a lot of good goaltenders that [have played] for the Islanders, I mean Billy Smith, Chico Resch and those guys, so it's always an honor for any of our players.”

Sorokin started in net on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens yet was tasked with starting between the pipes in the Sunday night bounce back victory. The shutout in the second half of the back-to-back where he started both games was the third shutout in that situation.

“After yesterday’s game, it’s important [to] continue to do what I [have done] all season,” Sorokin said after the win. “I try to play simple [and the] guys played behind me very well [and] we played very disciplined.”

The New York goaltender is 26-17-2 with a 2.53 GAA, .913 SV% and seven shutouts in 45 games and ranks within the top-10 among goalies across the NHL in each of those categories this season.

Mathew Barzal was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Sorokin.