Sorokin Earns Sixth Iron Man Mask as Islanders Blank Blue Jackets 1-0

Ilya Sorokin was a brick wall as the New York Islanders shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 at UBS Arena.
Sorokin stopped all 26 Columbus shots, including 13 in the third period to earn his league-leading seventh shutout of the season, the game’s first star and his sixth Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game in the win.
“He’s so solid,” Anders Lee said after the game. “I thought he saw a lot of pucks through screens. It's a [defensive core] that looks for sticks really well, [and] I'm sure you noticed in the third period we're in the shot lane as wingers, but when they throw it six feet past us and it gets tipped, that's just a hell of a play to defend. They had some great high tips tonight and [Sorokin] found those.”