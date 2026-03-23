Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 1-0 in Tense Battle

Exhale.

The New York Islanders earned an important two points in a 1-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

Bo Horvat scored the lone goal in the contest, while Ilya Sorokin made all 26 saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season. Jet Greaves stopped 21 of 22 in the loss for Columbus.

“The last minute was tough, and the last five minutes were tough,” Sorokin said. “But when the game was finished it was a big breath after.”

The contest had high stakes, as the Islanders (85 points) and the Blue Jackets (85 points) entered the game two points apart in the standings, but the Isles were on a mission to close that gap. While the Islanders couldn’t pass the Blue Jackets, they were able to get back into a playoff spot, leapfrogging the Detroit Red Wings (84 points) for the second Wild Card berth. They also snapped a two-game losing streak in the process, washing away Saturday’s 7-3 loss in Montreal.

“It was such a great effort from everybody tonight,” Horvat said. “We definitely weren’t happy with our last performance and we knew how big this game was. The crowd was behind us, they were buzzing early.”

In addition to handling their own business, they got a little help in the standings, as the Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) dropped a 5-1 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier in the day.