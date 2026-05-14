Schaefer Spends Calder-Winning Day at Children’s Hospital

Matthew Schaefer has always made his big moments about other people.

When he signed his three-year, entry-level contract in August, he shared the moment with children who lost loved ones. He skipped his high school graduation in June to volunteer at a grief center. He visits Islanders fans who have been affected by cancer after games.

When he won the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, he shared the accomplishment with his family and went to visit kids at Cohen Children’s Medical Center right after receiving the honor.

"It's really all about the kids," Schaefer said. "Just being able to come here and try to put a smile on their face, a light to their life, and enjoying happiness.”

There were too many special moments and interactions to pick a favorite on Wednesday. Schaefer helped make a child's 10-year-old birthday special. He also remembers meeting a little girl named Quinn with little pink socks.

"I remember saying those are cool pink socks," Schaefer said with a smile. "She told me to go get them at the store. So I can't say there was a favorite moment. I'm just happy I'm able to help these kids. It's not easy what they're going through, but to see how happy they are with everything they're going through, it's crazy to think about. They're role models for me."