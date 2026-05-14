Schaefer Spends Calder-Winning Day at Children’s Hospital

Matthew Schaefer went straight to Cohen Children’s Medical Center after winning the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, to honor his mother’s memory

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By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer has always made his big moments about other people.

When he signed his three-year, entry-level contract in August, he shared the moment with children who lost loved ones. He skipped his high school graduation in June to volunteer at a grief center. He visits Islanders fans who have been affected by cancer after games.

When he won the Calder Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, he shared the accomplishment with his family and went to visit kids at Cohen Children’s Medical Center right after receiving the honor.

"It's really all about the kids," Schaefer said. "Just being able to come here and try to put a smile on their face, a light to their life, and enjoying happiness.”

There were too many special moments and interactions to pick a favorite on Wednesday. Schaefer helped make a child's 10-year-old birthday special. He also remembers meeting a little girl named Quinn with little pink socks.

"I remember saying those are cool pink socks," Schaefer said with a smile. "She told me to go get them at the store. So I can't say there was a favorite moment. I'm just happy I'm able to help these kids. It's not easy what they're going through, but to see how happy they are with everything they're going through, it's crazy to think about. They're role models for me."

Schaefer has become an ultimate role model and a beacon of hope for many children. Through meeting countless families face-to-face, his approach is all about strength, empathy and quality time.

"He's supposed to spend 15 minutes with these kids, but he spends an hour," said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “He understands what they're going through, and he wants to be there for them. He doesn't get emotional with them, he gets emotional afterwards. He keeps it together and talks to them about being strong."

Schaefer, the Islanders Children's Foundation and Northwell Health recently announced a partnership to honor Schaefer's late mother, Jennifer, who passed of breast cancer in Feb. 2024. The ICF donated $150K towards the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center, which will open in October at the R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, to provide a dedicated space for children while their parent undergoes cancer treatment.

During the grind of an 82-game season, Schaefer will be making visits to children whose family members are undergoing cancer treatment, to bring joy and empathy during a tough and confusing time for children.

"It'll be awesome," Schaefer said. "It's just so fun to work with them and it's going to be something super special to me. I can't wait for it to open the room for all these kids and families."

The room will include Islanders memorabilia and entertainment including a bubble hockey table, gaming consoles, bubble hockey and a scoreboard with customized greetings, along with inspiring messages from Schaefer to the families using the room.

"This center will be a safe, supportive space for children while their parents and loved ones are receiving treatment,” said John D’Angelo, President and CEO of Northwell Health. “It's [Schaefer’s] personal strength, character and commitment to giving back that truly inspires us. I want to send deep gratitude to the Islanders Children's Foundation for making this possible.”

Schaefer thinks about his mother all the time and celebrates her memory outwardly. He embraced 11-year-old Christian Preston in a photo and patted the breast cancer awareness symbol he was wearing on his jersey as a sign of appreciation.

"It's the honor to wear this on my jersey today," said Preston. "I just like how he goes to the hospitals to make everyone's day better, but when they just put a smile on their face."

Anthony Piergiovanni, who attended last season’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 22, understands Schaefer on a personal level because of his close relationship with his mother and is in awe with the work Schaefer does. 

"Seeing Schaefer the kind of person he is, it inspires me," Piergiovanni said. "He always says his mom is his inspiration. My mom is mine too, and I feel for him and relate to him in a way."

Piergiovanni has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since early 2025. Schaefer congratulated Piergiovanni on being in remission, though he is still in the fight with cancer. Piergiovanni came prepared with multiple jerseys that Schaefer autographed for him as the two spent time bonding.

“Schaefer's a role model for my son and others,” said Anthony’s mom Cecilia. “Even though he's not my son, I'm so proud of him. All moms probably look at him and feel so proud of him. He’s amazing. The fact that he puts himself out there when he doesn't have to, because he cares about children and families is amazing.”

Matthew Schaefer surprised with Calder Trophy win on Good Morning America

Two-year-old Kip Heitshusen had surgery recently to implant a feeding tube. His parents Christopher and Marissa have spent the better part of the last two years in the hospital, staying strong for Kip and their other two children. On Wednesday, they got to see all smiles from Kip and their four-year-old son, Weston, as Schaefer took the time to play floor hockey with the boys.

Since Kip is being treated at Cohen long-term, there aren’t many opportunities for fun, let alone playing with his siblings. Wednesday was a much-needed bright spot in their battle.

“When the hospital staff said he was well enough to come downstairs and do this, I picked up Weston from school right away,” said Kip’s mom Marissa Heitshusen. “It's these types of events and moments that have us were like crying, we're at a lost for words. It just makes us feel better about being here."

Schaefer played stick hockey with the Heitshusen boys and spent time with as many children as possible. For the kids who were able to join him in the lobby of the hospital, there were festivities like a coloring and painting station, plus table hockey and stick hockey.

"He was playing with our kids for a good two minutes, and he made it a point to meet and play with all the kids here," Heitshusen said. "Weston's glowing and Kip's with his brother, in a hospital, glowing. It says something special about his character. I hope Kip grows up to be like Schaefer someday."

As Schaefer continues to collect accolades and take the NHL world by storm, he continues to embody what it means to be an Islander.

“He gets what our mission is off the ice,” Ledecky said. “He knows there's one mission on the ice to win the Stanley Cup, but in the meantime, he wants to be active in the community. He wants to be present. He wants to be there. It's just amazing to watch this young man blossom and continue to mature.”

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