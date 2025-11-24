Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Kraken 1-0

David Rittich recorded his first shutout with the New York Islanders on Sunday, as the Isles scored a 1-0 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken at UBS Arena.

Rittich stopped all 19 shots he saw, ultimately winning a goalie dual against Joey Daccord, who stopped all 34 Islanders shots he saw in regulation and overtime.

Kyle Palmieri scored the game-deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, following up a clutch goal from Bo Horvat in the third round to extend the game. It marked the Islanders first shootout win of the season, and first since Nov. 5, 2024, snapping a streak of five straight shootout losses. It also marked the third time in team history the Isles won a 1-0 shootout decision.

With the win, the Islanders also improved to 4-0-0 on the back half of back-to-back sets, making amends for a 2-1 loss to St. Louis the day before.

“It was a great team effort on the back-to-back with a tough schedule and everything,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “You don't want to lose two in a row and it was important to come with a solid performance like this one.”