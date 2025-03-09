Reilly Reflects on Health Journey

After months of skating on his own and eventually skating with the New York Islanders, Mike Reilly joined the team for their California road trip. It’s been a long journey for the 31-year-old defenseman after a heart procedure in November, grateful to be with his teammates on the road.

“I feel like I’m ready to play, I feel good,” Reilly said. “I’ve been skating on my own a lot and getting touches and it feels good to be back with the team.”

Reilly was candid about how tough it’s been to be sidelined for the past four months. As he continued to make progress toward recovering, the Isles world was pulling for him in every step of his journey.

“I’m very grateful. There was a lot of people in my corner, the training staff, Lou, looking out for my best interest,” Reilly said. “The organization has been supportive from the start.”

Reilly reflected on the emotions of the beginning of his journey, when concussion protocol eventually revealed an issue unrelated to the hit to the head he sustained on Nov. 1 in Buffalo.

“It was a crazy week after the concussion,” Reilly said. “I was going to see a specialist for my head, and then for something to come out a day later that was heart-related, it was crushing. When I got all that news, it was a lot.”

After undergoing a heart procedure on Nov. 19, he was back on the ice just four weeks later. Reilly continued to take positive steps forward from there, joining the team for the first time on Feb. 23. He was cleared for contact on Feb. 28.

Reilly made it clear that it’s not a long-term issue, no matter how scary it may seem from the outside. He expressed how much trust he had in his surgeon, and how he got the procedure done in order to fix the issue, with his hockey career and long-term health in mind.

The three-month mark post-op is generally a key milestone in recovery from heart surgery, which Reilly explained that he had important follow-ups and evaluations at that time.

Thankfully, the prognosis was good.

“It wasn’t a guarantee that I’d be healed at the three-month mark, which was about two weeks ago,” Reilly said. “So, once I passed that, I was able to get off some medications and get cleared.”