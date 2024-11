The New York Islanders dished out the good stuffing on Thanksgiving, revealing their favorite turkey day sides.

We've mashed up the responses in the latest edition of Questions and Isles.

Mathew Barzal: “Probably stuffing.”

Casey Cizikas: “Sweet potato casserole.”

Noah Dobson: “Stuffing.”

Anthony Duclair: “Mac and Cheese.”

Bo Horvat: “Gravy.”

Anders Lee: “Sweet potatoes.”