PWHL New York to Play First Home Game at UBS Arena

History will be made at UBS Arena on Wednesday night, as the puck drops on the first Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) game at the venue, when New York hosts Montreal. Wednesday night marks the first of four PWHL games at UBS Arena in the league’s inaugural season.

“Any time you get to play at an NHL venue it’s special,” said Alex Carpenter, forward and alternate captain of PWHL New York. “It’ll be pretty special to play at UBS for the first time. We’re all excited.”

That excitement has been building up through two months of intense practices, as well as the anticipation of launching a new league, the first unified professional women’s hockey league, which played its first game on Jan. 1. As their inaugural season is underway, the players are focused on their game and keeping it simple on the ice.

“The stakes are bigger, and the league is still blooming, but we’re just reverting back to the fact that it’s just a hockey game for us and we know how to play,” said Abbey Levy, goaltender for PWHL New York. “This is what we do.”

In the first-ever game of the PWHL, New York defeated Toronto 4-0 on Jan. 1 in a historic matchup in Toronto.

“When the schedule came out and we saw that we were the first game of this new league, we were so excited,” Carpenter said. “To not only make history like that, but to also win that game was so cool.”

Carpenter scored for the second straight game in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Jan. 5, while Levy made 34 saves in New York’s home opener at Total Mortgage Arena, the home of the Bridgeport Islanders. New York has two home arenas this season. They’ll play four more games at Total Mortgage Arena and have four games at UBS Arena in the regular season.

“It was great to see how many people came out for us even though we’re a New York team in Connecticut, to see the love and support from all those fans,” Levy said. “It’s pretty cool to have two homes, we’re excited to see the crowd at UBS [Wednesday].”