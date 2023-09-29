News Feed

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Lambert Looking to Develop Chemistry Between Barzal and Horvat

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 2 

Healthy Wahlstrom Back in Action to Start Training Camp

Long Island for the Long Haul 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Opens

Islanders Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Dufour and Iskhakov Prepare for Sophomore Season in Bridgeport

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

The Islanders take on the Rangers in preseason action at UBS Arena (7 p.m.)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (1-2) 

7PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS 

WATCH: MSGSN 

The New York Islanders host the New York Rangers on Friday night at UBS Arena, facing their Metropolitan Division foes for the second time of the preseason.

After a day off on Thursday, the Islanders are gearing up for their third preseason matchup after the Islanders trimmed their roster down to two groups. 

“As we get deeper into training camp and closer to opening night, we have to ramp it up and prepare ourselves,” Ryan Pulock said on Friday morning.  “Whenever you're playing the Rangers, the fans always get into it a little more. It’s always fun playing those games.”

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, while the Rangers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back after a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. 

Check back later for the projected lineup.

