Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (1-1) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (1-2)

7PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN

The New York Islanders host the New York Rangers on Friday night at UBS Arena, facing their Metropolitan Division foes for the second time of the preseason.

After a day off on Thursday, the Islanders are gearing up for their third preseason matchup after the Islanders trimmed their roster down to two groups.

“As we get deeper into training camp and closer to opening night, we have to ramp it up and prepare ourselves,” Ryan Pulock said on Friday morning. “Whenever you're playing the Rangers, the fans always get into it a little more. It’s always fun playing those games.”

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, while the Rangers are playing the second leg of a back-to-back after a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

