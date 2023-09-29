Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

The New York Islanders made the following transactions on Friday morning.

Isaiah George was loaned to London (OHL).

Justin Gill was returned to Baie-Comeau (QMJHL).

Tristan Lennox has been assigned to Bridgeport (AHL).

Zsombor Garat, Blade Jenkins, Artem Kulakov, Brent Moran, Dmytro Timashov, Sam Asselin, Cole Bardreau, Tanner Fritz, Jeff Kubiak, Seth Helgeson, Ashton Calder, Joseph Cipollone, Riley Piercey, Jake Pivonka, Trevor Cosgrove, Christian Krygier, Vincent Sevigny and Henrik Tikkanen have all reported to Bridgeport Training Camp.