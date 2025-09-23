Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

The Islanders visit the Devils in preseason action (7 p.m., MSGSN2)

By Cory Wright
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-0-1) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (0-1-0)

7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSGSN

The New York Islanders continue their preseason on Tuesday night as they visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

The Isles are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, where they fell in an 11-round shootout. Kyle Palmieri and Marshall Warren scored for the Islanders, while 2025 first-round picks Matthew Schaefer and Kashawn Aitcheson made their preseason debuts, as did Russian free agent Maxim Shabanov.

While Tuesday's lineup has not been announced yet, the Islanders are expected to ice a different squad, as Head Coach Patrick Roy said the goal is to get as many players in training camp into game action. Three players - goaltender Burke Hood, forward Tomas Poletin and forward Luca Romano - will not suit up, as the three 2025 picks were loaned to their respective junior teams on Monday.

Stay tuned to NewYorkIslanders.com for Tuesday's roster, as well as news, notes, photos and interviews from morning skate.

The Devils are also looking for their first win of the preseason, as they fell 5-3 to the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in goal, per the Devils official website. While unconfirmed, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton are among the players expected to be in New Jersey's lineup, per the team website.

More to come...

