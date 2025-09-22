New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

Designed to Bring Fans Closer to Action Through Authenticated Game-Used Gear, Custom Collections

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders, in partnership with collectible culture company cllct, today announced the launch of Islanders Game Originals, a new retail program designed to bring fans closer to the action and give them a tangible piece of their favorite team.

Islanders Game Originals is a modern fan-forward initiative that places the passion and pride of Islanders hockey directly into the homes and hands of fans. Islanders Game Originals will feature three tiers of exclusive merchandise:

  • Authenticated Game-Used Gear: Own a piece of history with official gear used by the players on the ice, including helmets, gloves, skates, jerseys, and pucks.
  • Custom Collections: Get your hands on one-of-a-kind items created from game-used materials.
  • Team-Issued Gear: Purchase official team gear that was originally acquired by the Islanders but not used in a game.

"Our direction is to be fan-focused in everything we do," said Courtney Lynch, Islanders Vice President of Retail Operations. "Islanders fans live and breathe their team 24/7, and they have a hunger for game-used equipment and gear. With Islanders Game Originals, we're providing a real, authentic connection to our players and unforgettable movements on the ice by creating one-of-a-kind items from game-used materials. We are thrilled to launch this effort and cannot wait to see where it goes."

Built in partnership with cllct, a leader at the intersection of collectibles, content, and culture, this platform is structured to reflect the unique identity of Islanders fans and Long Island pride. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

PHOTOS: Islanders Game Originals

A sampling of Islanders Game Originals, equipment worn by the New York Islanders. Photos by Dennis DaSilva and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders

“Memorabilia isn’t just merchandise - it’s branding in its most personal form,” said Steven Ziff, CEO of cllct. “These objects live in fans’ homes, on their shelves, and in their hearts. Together with the Islanders, we’ve developed a model that honors fandom as identity and brings it to life through real team artifacts.”

Every item in the Islanders Game Originals line is sourced directly from the team, ensuring provenance, integrity, and a connection that only the franchise itself can offer. That direct-from-club structure means fans are receiving not just certified gear - but curated stories, crafted for them by those closest to the action.

This new program is the latest step in the team's commitment to enhancing the fan experience. By offering these exclusive items, the Islanders aim to deepen the connection between the fans and the team.

Fans can purchase Islanders Game Originals at UBS Arena throughout the season. The collection will also be available at the Isles Lab Pro Shop at Northwell Health Ice Center and online starting today at IslandersGameOriginals.com. New items will be dropped throughout the season, giving fans ongoing opportunities to build their collections and own a piece of Islanders history.

