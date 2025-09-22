New York Islanders and cllct Launch "Islanders Game Originals" Retail Program

The New York Islanders, in partnership with collectible culture company cllct, today announced the launch of Islanders Game Originals, a new retail program designed to bring fans closer to the action and give them a tangible piece of their favorite team.

Islanders Game Originals is a modern fan-forward initiative that places the passion and pride of Islanders hockey directly into the homes and hands of fans. Islanders Game Originals will feature three tiers of exclusive merchandise:

Authenticated Game-Used Gear: Own a piece of history with official gear used by the players on the ice, including helmets, gloves, skates, jerseys, and pucks.

Custom Collections: Get your hands on one-of-a-kind items created from game-used materials.

Team-Issued Gear: Purchase official team gear that was originally acquired by the Islanders but not used in a game.

"Our direction is to be fan-focused in everything we do," said Courtney Lynch, Islanders Vice President of Retail Operations. "Islanders fans live and breathe their team 24/7, and they have a hunger for game-used equipment and gear. With Islanders Game Originals, we're providing a real, authentic connection to our players and unforgettable movements on the ice by creating one-of-a-kind items from game-used materials. We are thrilled to launch this effort and cannot wait to see where it goes."

Built in partnership with cllct, a leader at the intersection of collectibles, content, and culture, this platform is structured to reflect the unique identity of Islanders fans and Long Island pride. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Islanders Children’s Foundation.