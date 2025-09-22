Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 

Check out the observations, notes and quotes from the first Isles preseason game

3Takeaways_HOME-1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The first New York Islanders preseason game was a lengthy one, as they dropped a 3-2 decision in the 11th round of a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri and Marshall Warren scored for the Isles, while Rodrigo Abols and Matvei Michkov scored for Philadelphia in regulation. Emil Andrae got the edge for Philly in the 11th round of the shootout with the game-deciding goal.

Head Coach Patrick Roy split his netminders in the first preseason game. David Rittich played the first half of the contest, turning aside 13 of 14 shots before Parker Gahagen entered the game halfway through and made 15 of 16 saves and another seven in the shootout.

OBSERVATIONS AND NOTES

  • All eyes were on 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer, who looked solid in his eventful – and highly anticipated - preseason debut. The 18-year-old drew cheers from the home crowd from the moment he was announced as a starter to when they chanted his name when he tallied his first preseason assist on Palmieri’s goal. He garnered praise from Roy for his ability to play in all situations – including getting looks on the power play, shorthanded and five-on-six. Schaefer’s highlightof the night was hustling back up the ice to catch and break up a Michkov breakaway in OT, showcasing his teriffic skating. Roy said Schaefer was fun to watch, impressed with his play at 18 years old. His eagerness to learn and improve is also a standout.
  • There were some learning curves for the 18-year-old blueliner, as Schaefer took a pair of minor penalties in his debut. Another area to watch for Schaefer was how he’d respond to playing against bigger, stronger opponents, but proved he could take a hit. Schaefer was on the receiving end of a Garnet Hathaway hit into the boards in a bit of a ‘welcome to the NHL moment’ from the 6’2, 212 lbs. veteran Flyers forward known for his hard-nosed play.

“To get out there and get the feel of things, there’s obviously a lot of things to work on, maybe stay out of the box a bit,” Schaefer said. “I thought it was a good start but a lot of work to out into my game.”

  • It was a big night for the Isles 2025 Draft Class, as Schaefer, 17th overall pick Kashawn Aitcheson, third-rounder Luca Romano and fourth-rounder Tomas Poletin all played in their first preseason game together. In a tough break for Aitcheson though, the 18-year-old defenseman got leveled by Noah Juulsen in the neutral zone late in the third period and did not return. Islanders fans could exhale a little bit after the game, as Roy said Aitcheson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
  • Roy said it’s tough to assess the power play (which went 0-for-3) in a one-game small sample size, but he saw improvement in entries and possession.
  • Mathew Barzal looked solid in his return to game action since recovering from knee surgery, while also looking comfortable shifting back to center on a line with Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri. Barzal recorded an assist – dishing to Warren on a two-on-one – and scored one of the Islanders two goals in the shootout. Barzal finished the night with 22:20 TOI, four shots and five total attempts. He also went 3-for-8 in faceoffs.
  • Maxim Shabanov got his first taste of preseason action North American game and Jonathan Drouin made his Isles preseason debut on Bo Horvat’s line. Roy said the trio looked good – rusty at first – but their chemistry improved as the game went on.
  • Warren, a Laurel Hollow LI native,had himself a night, potting his first career preseason goal with family and friends in the building.
UBS Postgame Photos: Flyers 3, Islanders 2 SO

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Sept. 21, 2025. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders, Sam Johnston/New York Islanders and Bruce Bennett/Getty Images.

