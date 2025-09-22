Takeaways: Isles Drop 3-2 SO Decision to Flyers in Preseason Opener 

The first New York Islanders preseason game was a lengthy one, as they dropped a 3-2 decision in the 11th round of a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night at UBS Arena.

Kyle Palmieri and Marshall Warren scored for the Isles, while Rodrigo Abols and Matvei Michkov scored for Philadelphia in regulation. Emil Andrae got the edge for Philly in the 11th round of the shootout with the game-deciding goal.

Head Coach Patrick Roy split his netminders in the first preseason game. David Rittich played the first half of the contest, turning aside 13 of 14 shots before Parker Gahagen entered the game halfway through and made 15 of 16 saves and another seven in the shootout.