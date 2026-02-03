Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-1 Decision to Capitals

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders allowed four unanswered goals from the Capitals in the loss, but the game changed complexion in a 31-second, second-period stretch where the Caps scored twice. Fehervary got a feed from Tom Wilson in the high slot and beat Rittich five-hole to make it 1-1 at the 5:29 mark of the second period. Beauvillier stuffed a puck underneath Rittich with a wraparound goal to take a 2-1 lead 31 seconds after the Capitals scored their initial goal.

“I thought we had a good first period until they scored those two quick goals,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a few good chances and didn’t score on those, maybe that affected us as well.”

- Washington scored their third tally of the game off an Isles own goal, where Dowd’s pass across the crease hit Tony DeAngelo’s skate and caromed in to make it 3-1 at the 8:46 mark of the third period. Carlson sealed the deal with an empty netter. Though the result was 4-1, the Islanders felt like the game and the atmosphere was tighter than the score reflected.

“It’s one of those tough games where we played solid,” Lee said. “4-1 sounds worse than it was.”

- The Islanders broke the ice as Barzal intercepted a Wilson pass in the slot 16:38 into the game. DeAngelo made a huge impact on the play with his involvement with Wilson in the corner behind the goal line to force an errant pass. The goal was Barzal’s fourth in his last five games.

- The Capitals had the edge on blocked shots 23-12 in the contest.

“They’re a team that competes and works hard, it was hard to get around their net at times,” JG Pageau said. “But it’s on us to find a shooting lane and take the eyes away from their goalie.”