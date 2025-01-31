Pitney Bowes Named Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a technology-driven company that provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovation, and financial services to clients around the world, today announced it has been named the Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. This multi-faceted partnership underscores Pitney Bowes' commitment to innovation and operational excellence, leveraging its ShipAccel solution to enhance the shipping operations of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena.

ShipAccel, powered by Pitney Bowes and built on the innovative Shipping 360 platform, provides the New York Islanders and UBS Arena with advanced shipping technology that offers choice in carriers, pre-negotiated rates, and comprehensive visibility into their shipping operations. By leveraging this innovative solution, the Islanders and UBS Arena can efficiently manage shipping needs across locations, with multiple carriers, and for a variety of needs, from team logistics to fan engagement programs. This visibility enables the organization to identify operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and maintain a seamless delivery process that supports exceptional operations.

“Pitney Bowes’ expertise in shipping aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering world-class experiences to our fans,” said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group, which oversees the UBS Arena and New York Islanders Partnerships. “This partnership not only brings innovative shipping solutions to our organization but also creates engaging opportunities for our community.”

Specifically, the partnership includes new, innovative programs designed to enhance the fan experience regardless of where they are:

3 Stars of the Game Sweepstakes: After every home game win, fans can enter to win a puck signed by one of the three players of the game, shipped to them no matter their location, using ShipAccel powered by Pitney Bowes.

After every home game win, fans can enter to win a puck signed by one of the three players of the game, shipped to them no matter their location, using ShipAccel powered by Pitney Bowes. Mystery Mondays: Weekly giveaways offering fans the chance to win exciting prizes, from tickets and signed memorabilia to merchandise and gift cards, all shipped using ShipAccel powered by Pitney Bowes.

“Pitney Bowes is proud to partner with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena as their Official Shipping Technology Partner,” said Shemin Nurmohamed, President of Sending Technology Solutions at Pitney Bowes. “This collaboration exemplifies our shared focus on delivering exceptional experiences, whether it’s enabling efficient shipping operations or engaging fans through dynamic programs like 3 Stars of the Game and Mystery Mondays. Together, we aim to redefine what’s possible in shipping and fan engagement.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pitney Bowes as the Official Shipping Technology Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena,” said John Collins, Operating Partner, New York Islanders. “This partnership is a valuable addition to our organization. By streamlining our logistics and improving efficiency, we can better focus on providing our passionate fans with the best gameday experience.”

For more information about Pitney Bowes and its innovative shipping solutions, visit pitneybowes.com.