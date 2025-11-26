New York Islanders Launch Protect Our Shores Sustainability Platform 

The New York Islanders today announced the launch of a new, comprehensive sustainability platform, Protect Our Shores, which is dedicated to preserving the vital water and marine ecosystems surrounding Metro New York and supporting local fisherman communities. Rheem Pro Partners associated with MCN Distributors, leaders in the distribution of water heating and HVAC/R products, will serve as the Presenting Partner of this important initiative.

Protect Our Shores is designed to help restore our local waterways, shorelines, and marine life through strategic partnerships with established non-profits in the Metro NY area, including the Billion Oyster Project, Save the Great South Bay and NY Marine Rescue Center. The initiative will focus its efforts on three key components:

Fundraising: A portion of the proceeds from all New York Islanders Fisherman merchandise sales, including jerseys, hats, and sweatshirts, will be donated to the partnered non-profits to support their critical restoration efforts.

Volunteering: Islanders staff members will commit volunteer hours to work directly with these various non-profits throughout the summer months.

Awareness: The organization will spread awareness about the importance of shore restoration through storytelling, spotlighting the crucial work of the partnered organizations, and hosting an annual Protect Our Shores Theme Night, starting in the 2026-27 season.

"The marine environment is integral to the identity and well-being of Long Island and the entire Metro New York region," said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the New York Islanders. "We are thrilled to launch Protect Our Shores alongside our Presenting Partner, Rheem Northeast Division, who shares our commitment to environmental stewardship. With the support of crucial partners like the Billion Oyster Project, Save the Great South Bay, and the NY Marine Rescue Center, we are empowering the Islanders community to take meaningful action toward restoring our vital local waterways.”

This partnership reflects Rheem's ongoing dedication to supporting well-being, both through the energy-efficient products it provides and through meaningful community action.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the New York Islanders on the Protect Our Shores initiative," said Renata Morgan, President of Rheem Northeast Distribution, MCN’s parent company. "As a company deeply focused on sustainable water heating and HVAC solutions, this effort aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to working alongside the Islanders and the local non-profits to safeguard these precious natural resources for future generations."

Along with the annual Protect Our Shores Theme Night beginning in the 2026-27 season, Rheem Pro Partners associated with MCN Distributors will also be the Presenting Partner of the New York Islanders Yearbook Giveaway Night this Friday, November 28.