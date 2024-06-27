New York Islanders 2024 Draft Primer

The Islanders currently have six picks in this year’s draft, including three in the first two rounds:

R1 – Pick 20 (TBL --> CHI --> NYI)

R2 – Pick 54 (LAK --> PHI --> CHI --> NYI)

R2 – Pick 61 (VAN --> CHI --> NYI)

R4 – Pick 115

R5 – Pick 147

R6 – Pick 179

If the Islanders keep their first-round pick, it would mark the first time since 2019 (Simon Holmstrom) the Isles have selected in the first round.

The Isles dealt their 2023 first-round pick to Vancouver for Bo Horvat, and previously traded their three previous picks for Alexander Romanov (2022), Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac (2021) and for JG Pageau (2020), respectively.

