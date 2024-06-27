New York Islanders 2024 Draft Primer

The Islanders enter the 2024 Draft with six picks

24NHLDraft_Primer_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The NHL schedule is cyclical, so maybe it’s fitting that this year’s NHL Draft is literally taking place at Sphere.

The first round will be held at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 28 (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). Day two will cover rounds 2-7 beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 29 (NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports).

The Islanders currently have six picks in this year’s draft, including three in the first two rounds:

R1 – Pick 20 (TBL --> CHI --> NYI)

R2 – Pick 54 (LAK --> PHI --> CHI --> NYI)

R2 – Pick 61 (VAN --> CHI --> NYI)

R4 – Pick 115

R5 – Pick 147

R6 – Pick 179

If the Islanders keep their first-round pick, it would mark the first time since 2019 (Simon Holmstrom) the Isles have selected in the first round.

The Isles dealt their 2023 first-round pick to Vancouver for Bo Horvat, and previously traded their three previous picks for Alexander Romanov (2022), Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac (2021) and for JG Pageau (2020), respectively.

Follow the Draft live on Islanders social media channels and in the brand-new, New York Islanders + UBS Arena app. Play draft trivia, enter to win a signed Isles jersey and watch exclusive content in the Islanders 2024 Draft Hub.

