My Draft Day: John Tonelli

That marked the very beginning of his journey with the Islanders. Tonelli was drafted by the team that summer, in the second round of the 1977 NHL Draft (33rd overall), but the winger had to finish out his three-year deal with Houston the following season. When his contract was up, Tonelli was left with a very important decision to make.

“I had a choice between Winnipeg or the New York Islanders,” Tonelli said. “And thank god I chose the New York Islanders."

The deal was ironed out at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, as Tonelli and his agent convened with Isles General Manager Bill Torrey to discuss, observed first-hand and reported by Stan Fischler.

“The Mave is wonderful, scoopin’ it,” Tonelli said with a laugh.

The Islanders finished the 1977-78 season atop the Patrick Division with 111 points, their highest point total in their six-year history. As a prospect in the system, Tonelli was invited to watch Game 7 on Long Island, immediately taken aback by the electric atmosphere and passionate fanbase, further affirming that it was the best place to start his NHL career.

“I flew up from Houston and walked into a crowd I could not believe, just awesome,” Tonelli said. “The whole game was spectacular. Unfortunately, the Islanders lost that game in overtime, but I was sold from that point on. That’s where I wanted to go.”