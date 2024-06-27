My Draft Day: John Tonelli

John Tonelli reflects on his journey of getting drafted by the Islanders in 1977

John Tonelli

© Robert Shaver/Bruce Bennett Collection/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

John Tonelli was already playing professional hockey when the New York Islanders drafted him in 1977.

Tonelli rounding out his second year with World Hockey Association’s Houston Aeros in 1977 as the youngest player on the team, trying to make a name for himself on a squad that included Gordie and Mark Howe.

While the Howe name cast a long shadow, a very interested scout travelled all the way from the northeast to see Tonelli, specifically. 

“The great Islanders scout Jimmy Devellano came down to Houston to visit me and my agent,” Tonelli told the Talkin’ Isles podcast. “We’d go out to dinner, and he was pretty much the only guy that really came down to watch me.”

That marked the very beginning of his journey with the Islanders. Tonelli was drafted by the team that summer, in the second round of the 1977 NHL Draft (33rd overall), but the winger had to finish out his three-year deal with Houston the following season. When his contract was up, Tonelli was left with a very important decision to make.

“I had a choice between Winnipeg or the New York Islanders,” Tonelli said. “And thank god I chose the New York Islanders."

The deal was ironed out at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, as Tonelli and his agent convened with Isles General Manager Bill Torrey to discuss, observed first-hand and reported by Stan Fischler. 

“The Mave is wonderful, scoopin’ it,” Tonelli said with a laugh. 

The Islanders finished the 1977-78 season atop the Patrick Division with 111 points, their highest point total in their six-year history. As a prospect in the system, Tonelli was invited to watch Game 7 on Long Island, immediately taken aback by the electric atmosphere and passionate fanbase, further affirming that it was the best place to start his NHL career. 

“I flew up from Houston and walked into a crowd I could not believe, just awesome,” Tonelli said. “The whole game was spectacular. Unfortunately, the Islanders lost that game in overtime, but I was sold from that point on. That’s where I wanted to go.”

GettyImages-1208410028 (1)

© Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Though a 2-1 OT loss in Game 7 was a disappointing exit in the postseason, the Islanders were on the rise and on the cusp of destiny. Entering the organization the following season was intimidating at first, as the young, left-handed winger wondered about finding his place in the up-and-coming team. 

“You’re talking about a lot of talented players on this Islanders team,” Tonelli said. “What’s my role going to be, how could I make this team and an impression? The master, Al Arbour, figuring out who he wanted me to play with and what he wanted me to do. I just kept working and believed I had the opportunity with this team going forward.”

He became a mainstay for the team, recording 544 points – ninth most in team history - 594 regular season games over eight years. Tonelli would go on to hoist the cup with the Islanders for four straight years, registering the famous assist to Bobby Nystrom's Stanley Cup-clinching goal in 1980 that kicked off the dynasty. His jersey was retired by the team in 2020.

