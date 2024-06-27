My Draft Day: Jamie McLennan

Jamie McLennan was eight years old when the New York Islanders lifted their first Stanley Cup, and watched the team in awe as they churned out four straight championships. As an avid hockey fan and aspiring pro player, McLennan viewed the Isles with great admiration.

He never could’ve imagined his pro career would begin in such a storied franchise, but it did, when he was drafted by the team 48th overall in 1991.

“I always respected the Islanders from afar and then all of a sudden, I was drafted by them. It was surreal,” McLennan recalled on the Talkin’ Isles podcast. “Mr. [Bill] Torrey just drafted me and there was a chance Al Arbour’s going to be my coach.”

McLennan spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League before he was selected by the Islanders. He had a notable connection to the organization prior, as Butch Goring coached him with the Spokane Chiefs in his first year of junior hockey. McLennan felt privileged touring the facilities, being welcomed into the organization with open arms, by big names.