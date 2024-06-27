My Draft Day: Jamie McLennan

Goaltender Jamie McLennan reflects on being drafted by an organization he grew up watching

Jamie McLennan

© Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Jamie McLennan was eight years old when the New York Islanders lifted their first Stanley Cup, and watched the team in awe as they churned out four straight championships. As an avid hockey fan and aspiring pro player, McLennan viewed the Isles with great admiration. 

He never could’ve imagined his pro career would begin in such a storied franchise, but it did, when he was drafted by the team 48th overall in 1991.

“I always respected the Islanders from afar and then all of a sudden, I was drafted by them. It was surreal,” McLennan recalled on the Talkin’ Isles podcast. “Mr. [Bill] Torrey just drafted me and there was a chance Al Arbour’s going to be my coach.”

McLennan spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League before he was selected by the Islanders. He had a notable connection to the organization prior, as Butch Goring coached him with the Spokane Chiefs in his first year of junior hockey. McLennan felt privileged touring the facilities, being welcomed into the organization with open arms, by big names.

“And then you get to meet them, these people are larger than life,” McLennan said. “You walk through the building and there’s Clark Gillies, and there’s Mike Bossy and Butch Goring and Billy Smith. Bobby Nystrom… the names go on and on. I grew up watching them.”

A native of Edmonton, AB, McLennan vividly remembers the Islanders and Oilers hash it out in the 80s as the two dominant forces defined the decade. 

“That was it. The Islanders and Oilers in the 80s, two teams that were dynasties,” McLennan said. “I remember watching Billy Smith and all of the stars on the Islanders, it was neat.”

Smith, in fact, became McLennan’s first goalie coach. McLennan was well-versed on the legendary status of Billy Smith from watching him in action, so being coached by him personally was a thrill. 

“His reputation precedes him. He’s awesome, he’s an intense guy,” McLennan said. “He’s more about the mental approach.”

Smith valued the mental aspect and toughness of the game, exemplified by the time he encouraged McLennan to bulldoze a mascot who was standing in his crease.

McLennan played 56 games for the Islanders over three seasons in a career that spanned 254 games in the NHL with six teams, but his career originated in an organization held in such high regard.  

“It was very intimidating but very cool being drafted by them in 1991 because you knew you were drafted by an organization that had legendary status,” McLennan said. “The people involved in it, they’ve been there done that, and I had nothing but respect. It was really cool.”

