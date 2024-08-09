Maven's Memories: The Odd Couple of Scoring and Their Golden Spring

The glorious 1981-82 season was filled with Isles feats of valor, vigor and victories. When the regular season concluded, the Nassaumen stood tall with 54 victories, only 16 losses and 10 ties. (Brooks' Rangers did well enough with a 39-27-14 mark.)

In face-to-face regular season combat the Isles held a 6-2-0 advantage.

But that all faded into the rearview mirror. The playoffs were in front of us; Rangers vs Flyers, Islanders vs. Penguins. Winners then would face off against each other.

Manhattan's goalie Eddie Mio had upset the Flyers while Pittsburgh's Michel Dion almost did likewise against the Good Guys. That inevitably led to what has become known as "The Expressway Series Part IV."

"Pittsburgh gave us a scare all right," said Isles backliner Dave Langevin. "We knew that the Rangers were gonna make it just as tough -- or tougher -- for us."

The teams split the first two games on the Island and now the Rangers were home for two in a row. More than a few of the press box horde believed that Herb Brooks had devised the formula for knocking off the Defending Champions.

It sure looked that way after the Blueshirts Mike Allison put the Rangers ahead 3-2 early in the third period. I remember turning to a SportsChannel techie not very happily: "The Rangers look like the better team tonight." The guy said nothing; just nodded his head.

Fortunately, the Islanders Kid Lightning, Bob Bourne, thrust a backhander past Ed Mio at 8:26 sending the game to overtime which the Rangers dominated.

To The Maven, the Isles reminded me of beleaguered Pauline from the old movie thriller "The Perils Of Pauline." Every face-off seemed about to spell doom.

Of course no one could predict what would come of a face-off in the home team's zone with almost two minutes elapsed in the sudden death period.

(I never asked Al Arbour what he was thinking at this point but when I looked up, there was Ken Morrow backing Bryan Trottier for the face-off. Was this to be the start of something big?)

I leaned forward over the press box desk at the face-off gathering. About ten seconds before the three minute mark, action unfolded as follows:

1. Trots wins the face-off.

2 Skims a pass back to Morrow.

3. Kenny shoots but this time does not score.

4. Ed Mio makes the save.

5. The puck drops in front of Mio

6. Bryan beats Eddie to the rebound and scores the OT winner.

Mind you this was not the biggest assist of Morrow's life but it was BIG at the time.

By this time it had become apparent that outstanding Nassau blue liners such as Denis Potvin, Stefan Persson and Mike McEwen were meeting their equal in the likes of The Magical Morrow.