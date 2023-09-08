Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk

Does anyone -- and I do mean anyone -- in Islanders Country remember George Maneluk?

Let's face it, as goaltenders of our favorite team are concerned, George Maneluk does not immediately come to mind. Well, maybe not to your mind. But as for my cranium, the answer is simply how can I forget Gorgeous George?

I remember Maneluk well because -- at least for one week -- he was "part" of the Fischler Family. And I kid you not.

This was after the 1990-91 season; not exactly one that lives in Islanders fame. The club finished last in the Patrick Division, a seeming continent out of a playoff berth.

During that 80-game season, the 76th overall pick in the 1987 Entry Draft made his National Hockey League debut -- in Orange and Blue, no less.

Goalie George Maneluk certainly had paid his dues. After netminding for the University of Manitoba, the Winnipeg native played Junior hockey for the Brandon Wheat Kings and then turned pro, earning a buck or three in AHL Springfield, among other stops along the way.

"His minor league career took him to nearly every league on the continent," noted historian-author Andrew Podnieks in his book Players -- The Ultimate A-Z Guide.

While playing in Troy, New York for Bill Torrey's Capital District Islanders during the 1990-91 campaign, George finally got the fateful call from The Boss, "C'mon down!"

So, down the New York State Thruway he drove and then on to the LIE and eventually the Nassau Veterans' Memorial Coliseum parking lot.

At the time Glenn Healy was top banana between the Isles pipes, backed by Jeff Hackett. Mark Fitzpatrick and Maneluk were the "Cup of Coffee" goalies.