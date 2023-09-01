Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened

Clark Gillies chuckled over one of his funniest stories. The episode took place one night in the dressing room after the Isles had a poor first period. Radar roared at his skaters: "Out of all of you there was only one hit." Then Al headed into the next room, slammed the door but secretly put his ear to the door. "One of the players," chuckled Gillies, "goes, 'alright who had that hit and ruined our perfect record?' Then Al came back out and said, 'Gillies I know it was you!' And he was right!"