Mathew Barzal to Compete in the 2024 NHL Skills Competition

Mathew Barzal will get a chance to show off his skills at NHL All-Star Weekend!
Barzal was announced as an addition to the NHL All-Star Skills, replacing injured New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes. Barzal won the fastest skater competition at the 2020 All-Star Game with a time of 13.175. At the time he dethroned Connor McDavid, so this would mark the first time the two have gone head-to-head since.
The skills competition has changed substantially since Barzal last participated, as the NHL announced a revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills, as 12 players will compete in all eight events.
The other participants are:
- David Pastrnak, BOS
- Nathan MacKinnon, COL
- Cale Makar, COL
- Leon Draisaitl, EDM
- Connor McDavid, EDM
- Nikita Kucherov, TBL
- Auston Matthews, TOR
- William Nylander, TOR
- Quinn Hughes, VAN
- J.T. Miller, VAN
- Elias Pettersson, VAN