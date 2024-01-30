Mathew Barzal to Compete in the 2024 NHL Skills Competition

Mathew Barzal to participate in NHL All-Star Skills in Toronto during 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

By New York Islanders PR
Mathew Barzal will get a chance to show off his skills at NHL All-Star Weekend!

Barzal was announced as an addition to the NHL All-Star Skills, replacing injured New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes. Barzal won the fastest skater competition at the 2020 All-Star Game with a time of 13.175. At the time he dethroned Connor McDavid, so this would mark the first time the two have gone head-to-head since.

The skills competition has changed substantially since Barzal last participated, as the NHL announced a revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills, as 12 players will compete in all eight events. 

The other participants are:

  • David Pastrnak, BOS
  • Nathan MacKinnon, COL
  • Cale Makar, COL
  • Leon Draisaitl, EDM
  • Connor McDavid, EDM
  • Nikita Kucherov, TBL
  • Auston Matthews, TOR
  • William Nylander, TOR
  • Quinn Hughes, VAN
  • J.T. Miller, VAN
  • Elias Pettersson, VAN

From NHL PR: 12 NHL All-Stars will compete for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Each Player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.

  1. Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
  2. Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
  3. Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
  4. NHL One Timers
  5. NHL Passing Challenge
  6. Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

---

  1. Honda NHL Shootout (top 8 point-earners advance)
  2. Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners advance)

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: the Honda NHL Shootout, where each Player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

Points Breakdown – 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook

First Seven Events

Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

1st – 5 points

1st – 10 points

2nd – 4 points

2nd – 8 points

3rd – 3 points

3rd – 6 points

4th – 2 points

4th – 4 points

5th – 1 point

5th – 2 points

6th – 0 points

6th – 0 points

The NHL All-Star with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and will earn $1 million.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

Islanders Trivia: All-Star

Answer 10 Islanders all-star questions correctly and be entered to win an all-star jersey!

