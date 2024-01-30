Mathew Barzal to Compete in the 2024 NHL Skills Competition

Mathew Barzal will get a chance to show off his skills at NHL All-Star Weekend!

Barzal was announced as an addition to the NHL All-Star Skills, replacing injured New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes. Barzal won the fastest skater competition at the 2020 All-Star Game with a time of 13.175. At the time he dethroned Connor McDavid, so this would mark the first time the two have gone head-to-head since.

The skills competition has changed substantially since Barzal last participated, as the NHL announced a revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills, as 12 players will compete in all eight events.

The other participants are: