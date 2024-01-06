Islanders Appreciative of Barzal’s All-Star Skill

For Mathew Barzal, the experience of being selected to the All-Star Game doesn’t get old.

Barzal was selected to his third All-Star Game on Thursday and the Islanders center is appreciative of the league-wide recognition.

“I’m excited, I know it’s in Toronto this year, so I’m sure it’s going to be a big event,” Barzal said. “It’s nice to get some recognition. There are some guys on this team that could have gone as well – Bo [Horvat], [Noah Dobson] and [Brock Nelson] – we’ve all had good starts to the year and I’m fortunate to go.”

The 27-year-old leads the Islanders in points, with 39 (10G, 29A) in 38 games to start the season and recorded his 400th and 401st points in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Arizona. Barzal is the 17th player in team history to reach 400 points and did so in the seventh-fewest games. It’ll be Barzal’s third trip to the All-Star Game and first since 2020, when he won the fastest skater competition. Barzal and the Metropolitan Division All-Stars also won the 2019 three-on-three tournament in San Jose.

“I like being around the league's best,” Barzal said. “It's cool to be in that atmosphere. I like to put on a good show, be in the game and I like to display some skill. There's a lot of skill there. I saw the Eastern Conference side yesterday and it's a pretty star-studded lineup. I just like being there. I like the atmosphere, the energy, it's fun.”