Barzal Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The National Hockey League announced today that Mathew Barzal has been selected to represent the New York Islanders at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. This year’s festivities will take place in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena, with the “NHL All-Star Thursday” on Feb. 1, which will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase. The Skills Competition is set for Friday, Feb. 2, and the All-Star Game the following evening, Saturday, Feb. 3.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be Barzal’s third NHL All-Star appearance (2019 and 2020) of his career. He won the fastest skater competition in 2020 in St. Louis, MO (13.175 time).

This season, Barzal is averaging over a point-per-game with 37 points (10 goals and 27 assists) through 36 games. Through 456 career games, all with the New York Islanders, Barzal has 399 points (115 goals, 284 assists). This season, the 26-year-old leads the Islanders in points (37), points-per-game (1.03), is tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2) and is second in power-play points (13). Barzal is also second in the league in takeaways (43). Since his rookie season in 2017-18, Barzal leads the franchise in points (399) and power-play points (117).

The Islanders selected Barzal in the first round (16th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. In his rookie season (2017-18), Barzal led all NHL rookies in scoring and became the fifth Islander to win the award the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League." Barzal also joined former Islanders Hall of Fame member, Denis Potvin as the only rookies in franchise history to lead the team in both assists (63) and points (85). Barzal's 85 points were the third most of any Islanders rookie behind Bryan Trottier (95 points in 1975-76) and Mike Bossy (91 points in 1977-78).

Barzal played junior hockey with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. He capped his WHL career with a WHL Championship in 2016-17. On the international stage, Barzal represented Canada at the 2022 and 2018 World Championships, the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships and the 2014 and 2015 Under-18 World Junior Championships.