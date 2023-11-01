Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series

The field at MetLife Stadium took the first step towards a hockey makeover on Wednesday.

Goalie nets were placed on the 20-yard lines, and makeshift boards outlined where the rink will eventually be when the New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

The stands were empty on Wednesday, but come February, they’ll be full of Islanders and Rangers fans, as the NHL announced tickets were officially on sale for the 2024 Stadium Series.

“To be able to participate in something here and get 80,000 people [in attendance], what more can you say about the game,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. “The excitement is there and everyone is looking forward to it.”