Lamoriello Looking Forward to Stadium Series

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for Islanders-Rangers outdoor game on Feb. 18

GettyImages-1757516666
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The field at MetLife Stadium took the first step towards a hockey makeover on Wednesday.

Goalie nets were placed on the 20-yard lines, and makeshift boards outlined where the rink will eventually be when the New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

The stands were empty on Wednesday, but come February, they’ll be full of Islanders and Rangers fans, as the NHL announced tickets were officially on sale for the 2024 Stadium Series.

“To be able to participate in something here and get 80,000 people [in attendance], what more can you say about the game,” Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. “The excitement is there and everyone is looking forward to it.”

Lamoriello was joined by Bryan Trottier, the Islanders’ all-time leading scorer, for Wednesday’s announcement, which featured representatives from the Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and NHLPA President Marty Walsh were also in attendance.

“I’m a little envious,” Trottier said, referencing childhood memories of skating on Frenchman Creek in his native Saskatchewan. “It’s a spectacular event every time.”

This February will mark the second outdoor game in Islanders history, as the Isles previously played the Rangers at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 29, 2014. Several current Islanders: Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson, participated in the first outdoor outing.

“The excitement in the players is just tremendous,” Lamoriello said. “They’ve circled the calendar, there’s no question.”

Lamoriello is a veteran of two previous outdoor games, one with the New Jersey Devils at Yankee Stadium on Jan. 26, 2014, and another with the Toronto Maple Leafs at Exhibition Stadium in 2017.

“I've been fortunate to experience two,” Lamoriello said. “And both of them were just tremendous for the fans, the players and most importantly, their families.”

Lou Lamoriello Availability: 11/1

Islanders and Rangers games are always heated, regardless of where the teams are in the standings, but given how competitive the Metropolitan Division has been in recent years, the outdoor game could also have standings implications by the time drops in February. As if an Islanders-Rangers rivalry needed any more fuel.

“No matter where we play each other, whether it’s this venue, anywhere, the rivalry will be there and that’s what is great about the game,” Lamoriello said. “You saw it with Jets-Giants the other day, that’s what sports are all about.”

In addition to the Islanders and Rangers outdoor game, the Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Commissioner Bettman also announced a fan fest would take place during the Stadium Series weekend, with more details to follow.

“We couldn't be more excited about having this great celebration of hockey in the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia area,” Bettman said. “When you think about how much hockey means to this area and the number of people who are involved in the game at all levels, there’s no better place to fill this magnificent 80,000 seat stadium twice in 24 hours, it’s going to be a great weekend.”