Blog: Jr. Islanders at the 2024 Quebec Pee Wee Hockey Tournament

The Jr. Islanders are in Quebec, competing in the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, which attracts teams from all over the world.
Follow the Jr. Islanders on their journey, as they compete in the AA-Elites division.
The Jr. Islanders played their first tournament game on Sunday, falling 2-1 in a close contest with the Quebec Nordiques.
Jake Evans scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who had a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Justin Henri scored twice for Quebec in the third period.
Since Quebec is the host team of the tournament, Sunday's game attracted a big crowd of thousands to the Centre Videotron, putting the Jr. Isles on the big stage.
The Jr. Isles opened the tournament with a game against the Swiss Eastern Selects on Friday and followed it up with a game against Seminaire St-Francois on Saturday. The Jr. Isles fell 4-0 to the Swiss Eastern Selects and 6-3 to Seminaire St-Francois.
The Islanders arrived in Quebec on Thursday and the first order of business was getting out for a skate at an outdoor rink. After practice the team had dinner with their billet families at the famed Fairmont Chateau Frontenac.