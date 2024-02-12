Blog: Jr. Islanders at the 2024 Quebec Pee Wee Hockey Tournament

ISLANDERS FALL TO NORDIQUES IN FIRST TOURNAMENT GAME

The Jr. Islanders played their first tournament game on Sunday, falling 2-1 in a close contest with the Quebec Nordiques.

Jake Evans scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who had a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Justin Henri scored twice for Quebec in the third period.

Since Quebec is the host team of the tournament, Sunday's game attracted a big crowd of thousands to the Centre Videotron, putting the Jr. Isles on the big stage.