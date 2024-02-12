Blog: Jr. Islanders at the 2024 Quebec Pee Wee Hockey Tournament

Follow the Jr. Isles as they compete in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

Quebec-Blog-1
By New York Islanders Amateur Hockey

The Jr. Islanders are in Quebec, competing in the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament, which attracts teams from all over the world.

Follow the Jr. Islanders on their journey, as they compete in the AA-Elites division.

nyi-que-tournament

ISLANDERS FALL TO NORDIQUES IN FIRST TOURNAMENT GAME

The Jr. Islanders played their first tournament game on Sunday, falling 2-1 in a close contest with the Quebec Nordiques.

Jake Evans scored the lone goal for the Islanders, who had a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Justin Henri scored twice for Quebec in the third period.

Since Quebec is the host team of the tournament, Sunday's game attracted a big crowd of thousands to the Centre Videotron, putting the Jr. Isles on the big stage.

2T9A0590

ISLANDERS PLAY SWISS EASTERN SELECTS AND SEMINAIRE ST-FRANCOIS IN PRE-TOURNAMENT PLAY

The Jr. Isles opened the tournament with a game against the Swiss Eastern Selects on Friday and followed it up with a game against Seminaire St-Francois on Saturday. The Jr. Isles fell 4-0 to the Swiss Eastern Selects and 6-3 to Seminaire St-Francois.

photo feb 08 2024, 2 01 47 pm (1)

ISLANDERS ARRIVE IN QUEBEC, PRACTICE OUTDOORS

The Islanders arrived in Quebec on Thursday and the first order of business was getting out for a skate at an outdoor rink. After practice the team had dinner with their billet families at the famed Fairmont Chateau Frontenac.

