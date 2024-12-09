Isles Prospect Report: Dec. 9, 2024

The Islanders’ 2022 third-rounder (78th overall) is making headway on the NCAA leaderboard. Finley is tied for first in 11 goals and is one of 12 players in the NCAA to hit the 20-point mark this season.

Already building on a career-best 20 points, Finley shattered his freshman season point total (16) through 36 games last season.

MACHU SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON

Tomas Machu got his first goal of the season for Providence College on Friday.

The 21-year-old defenseman netted a third period goal - that held as the game-winner - in a 4-3 win over Colorado. The Czechia native hit the scoresheet again in his next game, recording an assist against Colorado in a 5-1 win for Providence on Saturday, which marks his third assist and fourth point through 16 games this season.

The Islanders’ 2021 seventh-round pick (221st overall) is in his first season of NCAA hockey, as he played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL for the past three seasons, recording a career-best 17 points (1G, 16A) in the 2023-24 campaign.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 25GP, 4G, 10A, 14P, 8PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 12GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 5-3-0, 2.07 GAA, .917 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-3-0, 2.69 GAA, .913 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 24GP, 3G, 9A, 12P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 11G, 9A, 20P, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 6G, 5A, 11P, 6PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 16GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 15GP, 9G, 4A, 13P, 21PIM