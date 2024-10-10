Isles Excited to Start the 2024-25 Season After Intense Camp

Head Coach Patrick Roy made it clear from day one, you practice like you play, the details matter and you need to stay even-keel.

The four-time Stanley Cup winner doesn’t like to lose, and he’s been fostering a winning culture since he stepped behind the Islanders bench in January, helping install his philosophies on the fly. During a this year’s three-week training camp, Roy utilized that time to the fullest in executing a detailed plan for his group. Now, with an intense camp behind his squad and a new challenge on the horizon, Roy is confident his team is ready for the regular season.

“I felt comfortable with this team the day I was hired,” Roy said. “What I really like is coming here for training camp, working from the start and putting the things that are important. That's why we started with our fundamentals, and we went on slowly to our team structure, and now I feel that we're ready for that first game.”

The Islanders have certainly put in the effort – mentally and physically – in the weeks leading up to Thursday’s season opener against the Utah Hockey Club at UBS Arena. The players are chomping at the bit to begin the regular season and let their quality work in camp produce results.

“So antsy. It's been a long summer and camp's been super long and hard, so we're just excited to be able to play tomorrow,” Mathew Barzal said on Wednesday. “We’ve been working hard in practice for the last two weeks, and feel like I haven't had a camp just focused in a long time.”