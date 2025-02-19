Isles Following Nelson and Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off

The 4 Nations Face-Off has certainly captured the attention of the New York Islanders locker room. It’s not solely because their teammate Brock Nelson is competing in it, but because tournament action has been filled with intensity, pride and exciting hockey overall.

“It’s been great hockey, it’s great for the game and for the fans,” Bo Horvat said. “The guys are battling, they’re putting on a show for everybody and taking a lot of pride in the sweaters they’re wearing. It’s great to see.”

The round-robin style tournament between the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland has been action-packed, providing quality entertainment for players and fans over the NHL break. The tournament wraps up on Thursday with a highly anticipated matchup between Team USA and Team Canada in the championship game at TD Garden.

Nelson, who played in all three games for Team USA thus far, has two collective hits and three shots on goal in the tournament. He skated 17:55 TOI on Monday – his most ice time in a tournament game – in a 2-1 loss to Sweden, which was Team USA’s only defeat.

Team USA Head Coach Mike Sullivan has utilized the Islanders forward in different situations, including playing him on the left wing and putting him out on the penalty kill. As Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy watches Nelson compete on an international stage, he’s impressed with his performance.