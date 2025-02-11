Follow Brock Nelson at 4 Nations Face-Off

Follow along as Brock Nelson represents the Islanders and Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off

29184051_RPS07088_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_190413
By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

Brock Nelson is playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Follow along as he competes for Team USA in the best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States with games taking place in Montreal and Boston.

DAY TWO: TEAM USA PICTURE DAY

Tuesday had a media day look and feel, as Nelson and Team USA took team and individual photos ahead of the offical kickoff of the tournament.

DAY 1: PRACTICE BEGINS

Nelson and Team USA hit the ice for thier first practice on Monday, Feb. 10. The Islanders center took line rushes with Vincent Trocheck, Dylan Larkin and Chris Kreider rotating.

Nelson is playing on the left wing, as he brings versatility to the United States lineup. He also practiced on a PK unit with Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin and Brock Faber. Nelson is utilized shorthanded on the Islanders, while he can also provide offense on the penalty kill. He has 10 career points (4G, 6A) shorthanded, including two goals and two assists this season.

TEAM USA SCHEDULE AND TUNE-IN:

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At Bell Centre, Montreal)

Saturday, Feb. 15

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At Bell Centre, Montreal)

Monday, Feb. 17

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS (At TD Garden, Boston)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At TD Garden, Boston)

29184051_RPS07088_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_190413
29184886_RPS08553_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_194842
IMG_1185
29183391_RPS06846_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_183026
29184804_RPS08018_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_194012
+4 29184594_RPS07750_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_192254
29184620_RPS07709_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_192335
29183869_RPS07214_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_185917
29184798_RPS08148_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_193933
29184867_RPS08898_jpg_Reuben_Polansky-Shapiro_20250210_194742

PHOTOS: Nelson at the 4 Nations Face-Off

Snapshots of Brock Nelson representing the New York Islanders and Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-off. Photos by Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHL.

