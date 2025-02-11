Follow Brock Nelson at 4 Nations Face-Off

Brock Nelson is playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Follow along as he competes for Team USA in the best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States with games taking place in Montreal and Boston.
DAY TWO: TEAM USA PICTURE DAY
Tuesday had a media day look and feel, as Nelson and Team USA took team and individual photos ahead of the offical kickoff of the tournament.
DAY 1: PRACTICE BEGINS
Nelson and Team USA hit the ice for thier first practice on Monday, Feb. 10. The Islanders center took line rushes with Vincent Trocheck, Dylan Larkin and Chris Kreider rotating.
Nelson is playing on the left wing, as he brings versatility to the United States lineup. He also practiced on a PK unit with Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin and Brock Faber. Nelson is utilized shorthanded on the Islanders, while he can also provide offense on the penalty kill. He has 10 career points (4G, 6A) shorthanded, including two goals and two assists this season.
TEAM USA SCHEDULE AND TUNE-IN:
Thursday, Feb. 13
United States vs. Finland, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At Bell Centre, Montreal)
Saturday, Feb. 15
United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At Bell Centre, Montreal)
Monday, Feb. 17
Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS (At TD Garden, Boston)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship game, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS (At TD Garden, Boston)