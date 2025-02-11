Follow Brock Nelson at 4 Nations Face-Off

DAY 1: PRACTICE BEGINS

Nelson and Team USA hit the ice for thier first practice on Monday, Feb. 10. The Islanders center took line rushes with Vincent Trocheck, Dylan Larkin and Chris Kreider rotating.

Nelson is playing on the left wing, as he brings versatility to the United States lineup. He also practiced on a PK unit with Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin and Brock Faber. Nelson is utilized shorthanded on the Islanders, while he can also provide offense on the penalty kill. He has 10 career points (4G, 6A) shorthanded, including two goals and two assists this season.