Isles Day-to-Day: Warren Returned to Bridgeport

Marshall Warren was returned to Bridgeport on loan

GettyImages-224294360600
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Marshall Warren was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders announced on Monday morning.

Warren's recall last Thursday marked his second stint with the NHL club - he made his NHL debut on Oct. 25 and played again on Oct. 28 - but this time he did not draw into the lineup. He was a healthy scratch for Thursday's contest in Detroit and did not play in the back-to-back set over the weekend.

Warren has nine points (2G, 7A) in 10 games with Bridgeport this season. Over his last six games in Bridgeport, Warren recorded four assists, including a three-assist game in his most recent outing, a 5-3 loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday.

