Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

CAPITALS NOTES

The Capitals are coming off two consecutive wins, with the most recent a comeback overtime victory in a 4-3 OT win against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hednrix Lapierre, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun (1G, 1A) and Justin Sourdif were the Caps goalscorers on Saturday night. It was their third three-goal comeback since the start of the calendar year.

Washington struggled through January and finished the month 6-8-2.

Chychrun enters the Monday night contest on a four-game point streak, with seven points (1G, 6A) in those games. He ranks fifth on the Capitals with 43 points (19G, 24A), and his 19 goals are tied with Zach Warenski for the most among defensemen in the NHL this season.

Tom Wilson has recorded a point in all three games against the Islanders this season, with five points (3G, 2A) in those contests. Wilson leads the Capitals with 47 points (22G, 25A), and his 22 goals are tied with Alex Ovechkin for the most on the team this season. The Canadian forward will suit up with Horvat for Team Canada at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Connor McMichael (upper-body, week-to-week) will not play against the Islanders on Monday, as Capitals Head Coach Spencer Carbery said the forward will be out until after the Olympic break. He has 31 points (8G, 23A) this season.

Logan Thompson and Martin Fehervary are both considered day-to-day and missed Saturday’s game against the Hurricanes. Thompson is 18-16-4 with a 2.46 GAA, a .912 SV% and two shutouts as the Caps lead goaltender this season and will also represent Team Canada for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Washington owns the 25th ranked power-play (16.3%) in the league this season, and they have only capitalized on two power-plays in their last 19 opportunities.

The Capitals penalty kill (78.5%) ranks 18th in the NHL, but they leaped to seventh at 83.9% in January.