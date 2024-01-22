Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Activated Off IR, Appleby Returned

Semyon Varlamov was activated off IR, while Ken Appleby was returned on loan to Bridgeport

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Semyon Varlamov has been activated off injured reserved, the New York Islanders announced on Monday. 

The netminder was sidelined with a lower-body injury, missing eight games since Jan. 2. He was a partial participant in morning skate on Sunday. Varlamov owns a 6-4-2 record this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .918 and two shutouts. 

Ken Appleby was returned on loan to the Bridgeport Islanders in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old goalie appeared in one game for the Islanders in relief of Ilya Sorokin on Jan. 15, turning aside six of eight shots in the third period against the Minnesota Wild.

