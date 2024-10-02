Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 14

The New York Islanders are taking full advantage of practice time on Long Island, skating on their second of three days between games on Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Leading up to Opening Night vs Utah on Oct. 10, the next week of practices will be important to prepare. However, Head Coach Patrick Roy feels the team would be ready if Friday's preseason matchup against the Rangers was the home opener, offering praise for the progress his team has made in Training Camp to this point.

"I feel like we'd be ready right now," Roy said. "If we played on Friday against the Rangers as the home opener, I think we'd be ready. I mean, we touched pretty much everything. There are going to be things during the year that we're going to work on, but I do believe that we're close to being ready. I like the way we practice. Defensively, I like how we we work on our structure. Offensively, we want to generate in different ways."

PRACTICE UPDATES

Ryan Pulock joined the team after missing Tuesday's practice and Monday's game with an illness.

Ilya Sorokin was on the ice with coaching staff on Wednesday morning. The Russian goaltender has yet to join the team for Training Camp practices or preseason games but is progressing well, per Roy.

"Things are going well, and day by day, we'll go from there," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

See below for Wednesday's group.

Forwards:

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

10 - Simon Holmstrom

11 - Anthony Duclair

13 - Mathew Barzal

14 - Bo Horvat

16 - Julien Gauthier

17 - Matt Martin

18 - Pierre Engvall

21 - Kyle Palmieri

26 - Oliver Wahlstrom

27 - Anders Lee

29 - Brock Nelson

32 - Kyle MacLean

44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau

53 - Casey Cizikas

Defensemen:

2 - Mike Reilly

3 - Adam Pelech

4 - Samuel Bolduc

6 - Ryan Pulock

8 - Noah Dobson

24 - Scott Mayfield

25 - Dennis Cholowski

28 - Alexander Romanov

Goalies:

40 - Semyon Varlamov

50 - Marcus Hogberg