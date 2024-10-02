Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 14

News, video and photos from Day 14 of Islanders Training Camp, presented by Northwell

By Rachel Luscher
The New York Islanders are taking full advantage of practice time on Long Island, skating on their second of three days between games on Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Leading up to Opening Night vs Utah on Oct. 10, the next week of practices will be important to prepare. However, Head Coach Patrick Roy feels the team would be ready if Friday's preseason matchup against the Rangers was the home opener, offering praise for the progress his team has made in Training Camp to this point.

"I feel like we'd be ready right now," Roy said. "If we played on Friday against the Rangers as the home opener, I think we'd be ready. I mean, we touched pretty much everything. There are going to be things during the year that we're going to work on, but I do believe that we're close to being ready. I like the way we practice. Defensively, I like how we we work on our structure. Offensively, we want to generate in different ways."

PRACTICE UPDATES

Ryan Pulock joined the team after missing Tuesday's practice and Monday's game with an illness.

Ilya Sorokin was on the ice with coaching staff on Wednesday morning. The Russian goaltender has yet to join the team for Training Camp practices or preseason games but is progressing well, per Roy.

"Things are going well, and day by day, we'll go from there," Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

See below for Wednesday's group.

Forwards:

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
10 - Simon Holmstrom
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
16 - Julien Gauthier
17 - Matt Martin
18 - Pierre Engvall
21 - Kyle Palmieri
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
32 - Kyle MacLean
44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau
53 - Casey Cizikas

Defensemen:

2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
4 - Samuel Bolduc
6 - Ryan Pulock
8 - Noah Dobson
24 - Scott Mayfield
25 - Dennis Cholowski
28 - Alexander Romanov

Goalies:

40 - Semyon Varlamov
50 - Marcus Hogberg

PHOTOS: Training Camp Day 14 

Snapshots from the 14th day of Training Camp, presented by Northwell, at Northwell Health Ice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders and Sam Johnston/New York Islanders.

2024-25 Training Camp Day 14: Roy

2024-25 Training Camp Day 14: Nelson

