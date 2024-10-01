Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 13

Fresh off a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Islanders were back at practice on Tuesday morning.
The Isles are down to one group, so Tuesday's group was not radically different from Sunday's skate. Semyon Varlamov was back on the ice after taking rest days on Sunday and Monday. Hudson Fasching (lower body), Liam Foudy, Fredrik Karlstrom and Jakub Skarek skated separately on Tuesday. Ryan Pulock (illness) did not practice. Head Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on Fasching's return to practice.
See below for Tuesday's group.
Forwards:
7 - Maxim Tsyplakov
10 - Simon Holmstrom
11 - Anthony Duclair
13 - Mathew Barzal
14 - Bo Horvat
16 - Julien Gauthier
17 - Matt Martin
18 - Pierre Engvall
21 - Kyle Palmieri
26 - Oliver Wahlstrom
27 - Anders Lee
29 - Brock Nelson
32 - Kyle MacLean
44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau
53 - Casey Cizikas
Defensemen:
2 - Mike Reilly
3 - Adam Pelech
4 - Samuel Bolduc
8 - Noah Dobson
24 - Scott Mayfield
25 - Dennis Cholowski
28 - Alexander Romanov
34 - Grant Hutton
Goalies:
40 - Semyon Varlamov
50 - Marcus Hogberg