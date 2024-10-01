Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 13

Fresh off a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the New York Islanders were back at practice on Tuesday morning.

The Isles are down to one group, so Tuesday's group was not radically different from Sunday's skate. Semyon Varlamov was back on the ice after taking rest days on Sunday and Monday. Hudson Fasching (lower body), Liam Foudy, Fredrik Karlstrom and Jakub Skarek skated separately on Tuesday. Ryan Pulock (illness) did not practice. Head Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on Fasching's return to practice.

See below for Tuesday's group.

Forwards:

7 - Maxim Tsyplakov

10 - Simon Holmstrom

11 - Anthony Duclair

13 - Mathew Barzal

14 - Bo Horvat

16 - Julien Gauthier

17 - Matt Martin

18 - Pierre Engvall

21 - Kyle Palmieri

26 - Oliver Wahlstrom

27 - Anders Lee

29 - Brock Nelson

32 - Kyle MacLean

44 - Jean-Gabriel Pageau

53 - Casey Cizikas

Defensemen:

2 - Mike Reilly

3 - Adam Pelech

4 - Samuel Bolduc

8 - Noah Dobson

24 - Scott Mayfield

25 - Dennis Cholowski

28 - Alexander Romanov

34 - Grant Hutton

Goalies:

40 - Semyon Varlamov

50 - Marcus Hogberg