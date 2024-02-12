Isles Day to Day: Romanov Skates

Alexander Romanov joined the New York Islanders for practice on Monday morning after missing Saturday's matinee with a lower-body injury. His status for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Kraken is to be determined, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

"I thought he had a good practice," Roy said on Monday. "He's looked good from what I've seen. We'll see [about tomorrow], he's still day-to-day."

The 24-year-old defenseman has 13 points (5G, 8A) this season, along with 109 blocked shots and 79 hits.

Engvall Skates with Horvat and Barzal

In other developments from Monday's practice, Pierre Engvall participated in line rushes with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

"He's capable and will add a bit of speed to that line," Roy said of Engvall. "It will be a good thing for him and others. I just want to try different things and get to know them."

Engvall skated 3:36 TOI with Barzal and Horvat in the third period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, while Anders Lee played with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri for 1:54 TOI.

"It could be short term, it could be long term," Roy said. "I don't have a timeline. It could be two shifts in the first period and we go back, but I'm curious to see those lines."