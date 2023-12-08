3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Up Blue Jackets 7-3  

The New York Islanders took care of business on Tuesday night with a 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena.

Pierre Engvall, Cal Clutterbuck, Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal (2G) and Bo Horvat (2G) scored a season-high seven goals for the Islanders, while Emil Bemstrom and a three-point night for Adam Fantilli (2G, 1A) provided the offense for Columbus.

The seven-goal output, including three goals in the third period helped turn the page after Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the San Jose Sharks where the Islanders let a three-goal lead slip.

“Our guys did a great job of responding and doing what they needed to do by staying aggressive,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “I don't know if we would call it relief, but it's what we talked about and what we expect."

Semyon Varlamov turned aside 32 of 35 in the win, while Spencer Martin made 29 saves in the loss. Varlamov picked up his first home start of the season, improving to a 5-3-1 record overall this season – with two of those wins coming against Columbus.

With the win, the Islanders improved to 8-0-2 in their last 10 matchups against Columbus and 5-0-0 against the Jackets at UBS Arena.